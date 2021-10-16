Sydney FC opened their 2021-22 A-League Men's preparation campaign with a victory over Macarthur FC. The match was held behind closed doors.

The game started quickly in Sydney's favour. They opened their scoring in the second minute of play with a goal from Bobô. The Brazilian received the ball from a Konstantinos Barbarouses cutback and slotted it home to make it 1-0.

The Kiwi winger connected with Bobô again nine minutes later but the Brazilian's shot was deflected. Bobô did find the back of the net several minutes after that, getting his brace and putting Sydney up 2-0 in the nineteenth minute.

While more chances were produced in the first half, the teams entered halftime with Sydney still up 2-0.

HT | @SydneyFC lead @mfcbulls 2-0 in our first pre-season friendly thanks to two goals from @OFICIALBob13 (2â€™ & 19â€™). Very good first half performance with a number of other good chances.



Good performances from Burgess & Kamsoba in first hit-outs.#SydneyIsSkyBlue pic.twitter.com/Y9CxNz0OYU — Sydney FC (@SydneyFC) October 16, 2021

Shortly after the restart it was Elvis Kamsoba's turn to score. Receiving a cross from Sam Burgess, the attacker put it past Macarthur FC goalkeeper Adam Federici to score his first Sydney FC goal.

Kamsoba would then be the one to supply the cross on the next goal. His ball found Adam Le Fondre who made it 4-0 in the 71' minute. The Englishman then got his brace four minutes later to put Sydney up 5-0, the final score.

FT | Our first pre-season friendly ended with a loss but we push on and continue working 💪🏼 #WeAreTheBulls pic.twitter.com/6oe6QAB2mM — Macarthur FC (@mfcbulls) October 16, 2021

Speaking after the match, Sydney FC Head Coach Steve Corica stated:

"I was very pleased with the performance and fitness of the boys.

"We still have some way to go to be at our peak but what we've been working on in training, we put into practice in the game today.

"It was good to give some players a run and we still have the likes of Milos Ninkovic, Anthony Caceres, Trent Buhagiar, Rhyan Grant, Michael Zullo and some other young boys to come back in."

Sydney FC open their A-League Men's season on Saturday, November 20, 2021 away at Western Sydney Wanderers. Macarthur FC meet Wellington Phoenix the next day for their opener. Both teams will then meet each other in matchday 2 on Saturday, November 27, 2021.

