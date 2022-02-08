The Olyroos stopper, 19, was spirited away from Queensland after just 15 A-League appearances for the Roar by emerging Polish Ekstraklasa powerhouse Raków Częstochowa in mid-2021.

Aussie youngster Poles apart

Defender Jordan Courtney-Perkins has switched clubs in Poland to guarantee first team football.

The former Brisbane Roar rookie has swapped high fliers Raków Częstochowa for struggling top flight side Worta Poznan.

Courtney-Perkins is looking to cement his place as an Olyroos mainstay at the back.

More news on Aussies Abroad can be found on FTBL.

But just one league start later for the club sitting four points off top spot in Poland’s top tier, and the left-sided centre-back was on Monday loaned to struggling Worta Poznań for the rest of the season.

Expected to be a mainstay for the Olyroos at June’s U-23 Asian Cup in Uzbekistan, Courtney-Perkins will benefit from being a starting stopper at Worta, who languish second bottom in the 18-team division with a battle on their hands to stay up.

The youngest player ever to pull on a shirt for Brisbane in the A-League, Courtney-Perkins made his debut against Sydney FC aged just 16 years, nine months and a day.

The move to Poznań ends a frustrating first six months in his new Northern European home for Courtney-Perkins, who dreams of one day challenging for a Socceroos spot.

Nicknamed the Greens, his new club are sponsored by the solar energy brand BeGreen, and are better known in recent times for their environmental initiatives than sustained on-field success.

In contrast, Courtney-Perkins’ parent club Raklow have in the past four and a bit seasons ascended from the third division to finish second in the Ekstraklasa, win the Polish Cup and qualify for Europe.

The youngster, meanwhile, is hoping regular senior football will add lustre to his game.

More Olyroos news can be found on their website.