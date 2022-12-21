Five people are still being hunted by Victorian police over the violent A-League derby pitch invasion that left several people injured.

A further five men were identified on Tuesday, following three men being charged on Monday.

The trio were charged over alleged assaults levelled at Melbourne City's goalkeeper.

A 23-year-old Craigieburn man was charged with violent disorder, discharging a missile and recklessly causing injury after the goalkeeper was struck in the head with a full bucket of sand.

An 18-year-old man from Alphington was charged over an alleged separate assault on the goalkeeper, while a 19-year-old man from Meadow Heights is alleged to have assaulted a security guard as well as the goalkeeper.

All three men turned themselves in to officers and were bailed to appear at Melbourne Magistrates Court on February 27, Victoria Police said.

More than 150 spectators stormed the AAMI Park clash between Melbourne Victory and Melbourne City on Saturday, injuring the goalkeeper Tom Glover, referee Alex King, a TV cameraman and two security guards.

About 50 flares were lit in the stands and at least three were thrown on to the field, police said.

About $120,00 worth of damage was done to the venue.

Premier Daniel Andrews on Monday warned the "cowardly" pitch invaders yet to hand themselves in would feel the full force of the law and soccer authorities.