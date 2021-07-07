Italy's win through to the Euro 2020 soccer final had fans letting off flares in celebration on Melbourne's Lygon Street, catching the attention of police.
Italy fans celebrating the team's advancing to the Euro 2020 final have caught the eye of police for lighting flares and possible coronavirus restriction breaches.
Footage on social media shows the popular restaurant and cafe strip pumping with fans, with little social distancing, flares being lit and police sirens sounding.
"Police are conducting proactive patrols in Carlton this morning in relation to large crowds gathering to watch the European Championship," Victoria Police said in a statement on Wednesday.
"A number of flares have been let off in Argyle Square which will be investigated by police.
"Police will also investigate if there have been any breaches of the current CHO directions."
No one has been arrested though, police said.
