Glory, Melbourne Victory and Sydney FC face trips to China during the upcoming Champions League group stages.

It is unclear just what affect the ongoing virus outbreak in China will have on the fixtures, which are all scheduled in April.

Glory host Shanghai Shenhua in their ACL opener on February 11 and face a return trip to the Chinese club on April 22.

Victory have been drawn in the same group as Beijing FC and will travel to the Chinese capital on April 20.

Sydney FC take on Shanghai SIPG on April 21.

The AFC have already switched several fixtures due to be played in China to away matches in response to the virus outbreak which has killed 170 people and left thousands ill.

Popovic admits the situation is a concern for his team.

"We're all looking, like everyone is around the world at the moment is looking very closely on the developments of the virus," he said.

"Obviously it's very serious and we can see Australia's taking extreme measures to make sure that we can control it the best we can do here.

"As a football club and as the AFC, they'll have the measures in place to ensure that the tournament can go along and that it's safe for all players."

The virus outbreak has created havoc with several sporting events including next week's proposed Olympic women's football qualifiers.

Originally to be held in China, the matches involving the Matildas, China, Thailand and Taiwan have been moved to Sydney but remain up in the air with the Chinese team placed in isolation at their Brisbane hotel.

The domestic football competition in China was postponed on Thursday while the 2020 World Athletics Indoor Championships in Nanjing have also been postponed.