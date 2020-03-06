Perth Glory coach Tony Popovic says he won't have any qualms bringing his teenage sons overseas for Asian Champions League games - as long as it's deemed safe to do so.

The coronavirus has thrown the ACL into chaos, with a large chunk of games postponed due to the spread of the virus.

Perth considered pulling out of their clash with Ulsan in South Korea this week - a decision that would have resulted in a $50,000 fine and a three-year ban from the competition.

Luckily for Glory the game was eventually postponed - but the schedule looks set for more dramatic overhauls as the virus continues to spread.

Popovic is in the unique position of having two of his sons in the team - 18-year-old Kristian Popovic and 16-year-old Gabriel Popovic.

Both featured in Glory's 1-0 loss to FC Tokyo in Japan last month.

At this stage, Glory is scheduled to face Ulsan in Korea on April 7, and Shanghai Shenhua FC in China on April 22.

It seems unlikely those games will go ahead, but Popovic said he would be willing to bring his sons and the rest of the squad along if the trip is given the all clear.

"As a father, yeah I have concerns like any parent does," Popovic said.

"But Tokyo was deemed safe and we were very happy to travel.

"Korea wasn't, so we didn't travel. And if it's deemed safe (in the future), then I'll take my sons as I would take the team.

"If it's deemed safe, I know my wife will be happy for me to go and my sons if they're selected. And the same would be for every player."

Glory's home game against Ulsan, which was rescheduled to March 18, won't go ahead due to the travel restrictions placed on people arriving from South Korea.

There's a strong possibility that the bulk of Glory's ACL matches will be pushed back to June and beyond.

Although that would throw Glory's off-season into chaos, it will at least free up the squad to put more attention into their current A-League campaign.

"It's not easy to find solutions, and we can talk about the ifs and buts as long as we like," Popovic said.

"But they need to put the competition in a safe place for players and fans alike, and once that is clear, then I'm sure we'll all be happy to play in the Champions League."

Perth slipped back to third spot following last week's shock 2-1 loss to Newcastle Jets, and they face a crunch clash with second-placed Melbourne City at HBF Park this Sunday.