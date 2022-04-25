Melbourne Victory's resilience has been hailed by coach Tony Popovic after extending the club's A-League Men's unbeaten run with a 1-1 draw at a wet and windy Moreton Daily Stadium.

Melbourne Victory - Brisbane Roar

Melbourne drew Brisbane 1-1 in the A-League

Victory have now extended their unbeaten run to 13 games.

They sit third in the ladder, Roar are second to last.

Victory took their unbeaten run to a club-record 13 games after Brendan Hamill's header cancelled out Alex Parsons' opener for the Roar in the Anzac Day clash.

The match came less than 72 hours after Victory beat Macarthur 4-1 at Campbelltown Stadium on Friday night.

Given the tight turnaround, Popovic was more than happy with the way his team had maintained their unbeaten run.

"Today was our toughest test with a short turnaround in the real heavy conditions," Popovic said.

"A fantastic point under the circumstances. Very happy with the group."

The result means Victory stay third on the competition ladder, four points off leaders Melbourne City with two games left in their regular season.

With Western United between the two Melbourne clubs having played a game less, it seems unlikely Victory can now snatch the premiers' plate despite their long unbeaten run.

Popovic however wasn't too concerned by that situation as his team finished the seventh of eight matches in April having picked up 17 points from a possible 21 so far this month.

"We've been going game-by-game and controlling what we can," Popovic said.

"If that opened the door to catch the top two well then, it opens that door.

"We're 13 undefeated. We've come away with four points away from home in two and a half days - I'm still baffled by the scheduling, that we have to play today at two o'clock - but the players have shown how far they've come.

"They're a bit disappointed but they shouldn't be."

Both teams had opportunities to seal the win with Marco Rojas squandering a one-on-one for Victory before Roar forward Juan Lescano wasn't able to convert after pouncing on a loose backpass in the third minute of stoppage time.

Roar coach Warren Moon was encouraged by his team's performance even though his second-last team are now without a win in their past four matches.

"The points aren't there but the performances are," Moon said.

"The positives signs leading into next season are there for sure."

Victory return to Melbourne to host Wellington on Friday while Brisbane's next game is a trip to Adelaide on Saturday.