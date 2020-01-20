There are no limitations on A-League dreams for Tony Popovic's Perth Glory after making club history at Bankwest Stadium on Sunday night.

Popovic's side scored their sixth-consecutive win with a 1-0 victory over Western Sydney Wanderers - and it's an achievement the former Socceroo takes pride in.

"We made history last year for the club and we've made some more now with six consecutive wins," he said.

"We want to try and create some more history this year and win a trophy again. The boys are fighting extremely hard to try and make it possible.

"Hopefully next week we can take this performance and result into another tough away game, so it doesn't get easier."

The Glory will face their next hurdle on the race to the top of the ladder against Melbourne City next week, whom they can leap into second place with a win.

It's far from memory now, but just six weeks ago they were last.

"Six weeks ago when we were at the bottom of the table we didn't give up on anything or put any limits on what we could achieve," Popovic said.

"We won't put any limits now.

"Were also grounded enough to know it's halfway through the year and a lot needs to happen over the next period with Champions League.

"It's an exciting time for the club. I know it's an old cliche but for us it's week by week."

While Sunday's win was an important milestone for Glory, Popovic said he felt "strange" pulling up to Bankwest Stadium for the first time since he left the Wanderers after five years as coach.

However, he was impressed.

"It felt strange in some ways, pulling up in the bus and seeing the stadium, my last recollection was Parramatta Stadium, he said.

"It fills you with pride that the people of the west, my family included, have a wonderful stadium to come and watch football at.

"It's great. State of the art facilities. The atmosphere, you can feel is very good for football in this country it's a great stadium."