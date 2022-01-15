The Show Cause Notice, issued under the National Code of Conduct and Ethics, was sent to Melbourne Victory following "an incident involving a small contingent of its supporters" at last weekend's A-League Men's match against Adelaide United.

It was sent to Victory following reported homophobic abuse aimed at Adelaide defender Josh Cavallo.

Football Australia will evaluate Melbourne's initial response.

Adelaide United chief executive Nathan Kosmina stated last Monday that the abuse occured during the game's stoppage time when Reds defender Josh Cavallo, the first openly gay defender in the A-League, was substituted off and walking around the field. The abuse was said to be coming from supporters in the northern stands.

The incidents were first reported by Cavallo himself. The United player took to social media, Twitter and Instagram, after the 1-1 draw calling out the abuse he had received.

Adelaide United and Melbourne Victory stated that the clubs would work with AAMI Park and the APL to further investigate the homophobic incidents. Football Australia have now issued the notice to Melbourne and will consider Victory's initial response following the incidents which occured last weekend.

CEO James Johnson also reiterated Football Australia's disappointment with regards to the reported actions taken by some Victory supporters:

"Football Australia has today issued Melbourne Victory with a Show Cause Notice after receiving detailed information from Adelaide United player, Josh Cavallo, and others that relates to some Melbourne Victory supporters taking part in actions that fall well short of the safe, positive and inclusive values modelled by our sport.



“I want to reiterate that this conduct is unwelcome in football.

"Everyone should be able to enjoy participating in our sport regardless of age, gender, sexual orientation, ability or disability, cultural or religious background.

“I want to applaud Josh for his courage in calling out this behaviour. I also welcome the strong responses from Melbourne Victory, Adelaide United, the Australian Professional Leagues, and the broader football community towards this incident.



“Football Australia is committed to ensuring we provide an inclusive environment for all involved, whether on or off the field.

"These instances emphasise that as the most multicultural, diverse and inclusive sport in Australia, we must continue to do more to harness the power of football to promote social cohesion and inclusivity.”

Melbourne Victory have until 5:00PM AEDT on January, 18, 2022 to respond to the notice.

The FA will work with the Australian Professional Leagues and the clubs involved to ensure that those supporters involved in the reported incidents are subjects to bans from future football matches in Australia.

More information can be found on Football Australia's website.