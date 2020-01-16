FIVE POTENTIAL CANDIDATES TO BE MELBOURNE VICTORY'S NEW COACH

JOHN ALOISI

The ex-Socceroo has been out of work since leaving Brisbane Roar midway through last season but hasn't indicated his coaching days are done. Brings international pedigree from his playing career but links to the then-Melbourne Heart and an indifferent coaching record may count against him.

HARRY KEWELL

A Socceroos legend who is desperate to make a career as a coach, Kewell has been without a job since being sacked by English club Notts County in November 2018. Certainly has the star quality a club like Victory would be seeking and did play for the club at the tail end of his career, but coaching experience is somewhat unproven.

UFUK TALAY

Just as former Sydney FC teammate Mark Rudan did at Wellington Phoenix last season, Talay has caught the eye in his first A-League coaching job across the Tasman. Talay's team has moved into the top six on the back of a nine-game unbeaten run playing some slick and attractive football. The lure of a bigger budget and Victory's history could be enough to bring Talay back to Australia.

ARTHUR PAPAS

After making a name for himself in the Victorian NPL, Papas held assistant roles at the Melbourne Heart and Newcastle in the A-League and in India before linking up with ex-Victory and Socceroos boss Ange Postecoglou at Japanese club Yokohama F Marinos. Cue a J-League title triumph in December and Papas' stock is higher than ever before. Don't be surprised if Victory consider taking a punt on the highly-rated 39-year-old.

CARLOS SALVACHUA

The 46-year-old Spaniard has the chance to press his claims if he wants the job full-time after being made interim boss for the remainder of the season following Kurz's dismissal. Well-credentialed having worked at La Liga teams Real Madrid and Villareal before arriving in Melbourne in mid-2018. Good performances over the back end of 2019-20 could make him an attractive option for Victory's board.