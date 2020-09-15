New Socceroos Home Kit from r/Aleague

The possible new Socceroos kit, posted by Reddit user 'BerbatovGod' features a return to a more traditional layout, with black trimmings on what appears to be a deeper yellow with a pronounced black collar.

The full list of 30 prospective second division clubs

The AAFC member clubs have released the full list of 30 clubs aiming to take part in a national second division to play in conjunction with the A-League.

Socceroos 'goal scoring machine' the most prolific in Europe?

Fringe Socceroos striker Nikita Rukavytsya is now firmly in contention for the most prolific goalscorer in Europe, scoring another brace overnight in Maccabi Haifa's 3-1 win over Hapoel Beer-Sheva.

Adding some weight to the leak is the official product tag hanging on the right side, although given the appearance of the shirt, it could also be another form of merchandising that doesn't represent the original kit.

Reaction to the kit was mixed at best, with one user writing that it "looks like my primary school uniform" while another noted "this has got a serious off brand Big W vibe to it."

New Adelaide United stadium proposed with elevated pitch

A video for a proposed new Adelaide United stadium has been released as part of a sports and entertainment complex in Riverbank called Riverbank West.

Tasmania's talent 'skyrocketing' for A-League and W-League pipeline

Alex Cisak, the ex A-League and Premier League keeper, has been blown away by the talent he’s seen since the former Burnley keeper returned home to Tasmania this year. 

How the WSL became the world's best league

Tottenham have signed USA star Alex Morgan, Lucy Bronze has returned to Manchester City and Pernille Harder joins Sam Kerr at Chelsea making England’s FAWSL suddenly the biggest league in women’s football.

Is Kennedy a revitalised Matildas midfielder at Tottenham?

Matildas defensive legend Alanna Kennedy started her Tottenham Hotspur debut as a defensive midfielder overnight and absolutely smashed it.

Socceroo puts head on the line in league-leading Greek debut

Socceroos midfielder James Jeggo had a superb debut for Greek giants Aris as the Thessaloniki club topped the Greek Super League with a 3-1 win.

Celtic boss hopes Rogic 'is available a lot more' as Socceroo stays put

Socceroos star Tom Rogic is staying at Celtic for now, confirmed Neil Lennon, but the Celtic manager didn't include him in the entire squad for their Ross County thrashing.

89th-minute goal slumps Kewell to debut league loss

Oldham Athletic succumbed to a last-minute goal, sealing a 1-0 loss to Leyton Orient in Harry Kewell's debut League Two match in charge.