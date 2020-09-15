A photo that is supposedly the new Socceroos Nike kit has been leaked on Reddit.
New Socceroos Home Kit from r/Aleague
The possible new Socceroos kit, posted by Reddit user 'BerbatovGod' features a return to a more traditional layout, with black trimmings on what appears to be a deeper yellow with a pronounced black collar.
Adding some weight to the leak is the official product tag hanging on the right side, although given the appearance of the shirt, it could also be another form of merchandising that doesn't represent the original kit.
Reaction to the kit was mixed at best, with one user writing that it "looks like my primary school uniform" while another noted "this has got a serious off brand Big W vibe to it."
