Former Socceroos and Rangers defender Craig Moore worked alongside Postecoglou in the Socceroos set up and has been leading the charge in the Scottish press, saying Postecoglou's philosophy is reminiscent of the greats.

"Ange Postecoglou is a very proactive coach in terms of the style and brand of football he likes to play. The likes of Klopp, Bielsa, Tuchel, even Guardiola," Moore told Sky Sports.

"He really likes his teams to play football in the right way. His teams need to have a lot of energy, to work extremely hard for that style to be effective. He always looks to play out from the back.

"He's a very ambitious coach. At times coming from Australia that can work against you a little bit, but Ange has got a real drive to do extremely well. He seems to get the best out of players. It could be very exciting and a wonderful opportunity for Ange if he is announced."

Moore's comments have been picked up around the UK, along with older praise from Guardiola himself, who praised Postecoglou after Manchester City beat Yokohama 3-1 in a 2019 friendly.

“Yokohama played some incredible football and were an incredible test for us,” Guardiola said at the time.

“I knew how good they were – and it was tough for us.”

Legendary Celtic coach Brendan Rodgers has also previously had high praise for Postecoglou in the past, lavishing the then-Melbourne Victory coach with adulation after the A-League club faced Liverpool.

“Their coach is outstanding. I’ve had a couple of chats with him, and to see his team play, he’s very similar to myself and he believes the game should be played in a certain way," he said.

“You can see the team is very well coached, so we knew it was going to be a tough game for us.”

Celtic's Socceroo Tom Rogic has also previously compared Postecoglou to Rodgers. But former Newcastle Jets and England star Emile Heskey was a little more doubtful, telling HITC:

“When I was in Australia, (Postecoglou) was coaching over there. (Coaches in Oz) are very much possession-based, followers of the Dutch philosophy, so everything is playing out from the back. You never kick the ball long, you play between the lines,” Heskey explained.

“That’s the way (Postecoglou) is going to encourage his teams to play.

“He did very well in Australia and he could possibly do well at Celtic. It’s going to be different – with the aggressiveness of Scottish football sometimes you might have to kick it long and play a little bit differently.

“But his whole game is based on the Dutch philosophy – passing and moving and playing out from the back.”