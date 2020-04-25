The former Socceroos and current title-winning Yokohama F Marinos coach said in light of the COVID19 pandemic and the potential financial crisis emerging in the A-League, salary caps haven't had the desired effect.

“Part of my struggle with Australian sport is there’s always been this real pension for having equalisation,” Postecoglou told SEN’s Whateley.

“Every one of our sports has salary caps and measures to make sure the competition’s equal and makes club and organisations financially responsible. That they don’t overspend, that they don’t go into extreme areas of debt.

“Yet all those measures haven’t helped in this situation because clubs and organisations have probably spent more than they should in areas they shouldn’t."

Postecoglou continued that sports with an international element shouldn't follow the Australian traditions set by sports based almost entirely domestically.

“Sport in general in our country for too long has allowed itself to be controlled by this overriding thinking that certain measures will work across the board," he said.

“What I think sports will start doing, and I hope they start doing, is treating their own sports differently in certain areas.

“Some sports have an international aspect to them, some don’t, and yet when I look at them, they all seem to be run the same way.”