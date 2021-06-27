Postecoglou addressed the situation of star playmaker Rogic, who has been a peripheral figure at Lennoxtown over the past two seasons after previously stunning displays for the club.

Still 28-years-old, Rogic is now entering his seventh campaign at Celtic Park, but the club had previously agreed to sell him to Qatari club last season, only for Rogic to reject the transfer.

The Australian was then reported to be on his way out again this transfer window, but Postecoglou's arrival has put a halt to that and is now set to reinvigorate the Socceroo's career.

“Obviously I know Tommy very well and I had him in the national team when I was national team manager," Postecoglou told Celtic's media conference.

“He’s an extremely talented player and he’s one of those players I think people are happy to pay to watch, because he can turn some ordinary moments into something special.

“My understanding is he’s had some problems, particularly with his body, over the last period.

“I think that’s probably been his biggest challenge. Even when I had him in the national team, I was consistently trying to get him to a certain level from his body’s point of view.

“I haven’t had a good chat with him yet so I’ll certainly be doing that with him and the rest of the players.

“Does he fit into the style of football I want to play? Absolutely.”

Rogic has struggled immensely with injuries over the past few seasons, but also found it hard to find a place in the Hoops' team under Neil Lennon, who preferred a more direct style of football.

But while Postecoglou coached Rogic for the Socceroos and rates the player highly, he affirmed that nobody will receive preferential treatment in the team.

“Tommy knows me better than anyone in that dressing room right now and he knows that I treat everybody the same," Postecoglou continued.

“I set us off in a certain direction and the ones who want to be part of that are part of that, and the ones who maybe can’t be or don’t want to be will fall by the wayside.

“He’s certainly someone I’m looking forward to working with again.

“I’m hoping we can get him fit and playing the football I know he’s shown here at different times, and I know he can show in my style of football because he’s already done it with the national team.”