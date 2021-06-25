Postecoglou began his career at the then-NSL champions and won his first two managerial championships, before taking on the Joeys for a five year spell.

Now in charge of one of the biggest clubs in the world, he briefly referenced his ambition was what has allowed him to come further than any other Australian coach before.

"If I didn't want pressure I would have stayed coaching at my local club with my friends," Postecoglou told his first press conference as Celtic coach, sitting alongside club CEO Dom McKay.

“If I didn’t want pressure, I would probably be in a different occupation I’m here because this is where I want to be, it’s where I want to coach," he continued.

"I am truly humbled and incredibly excited to be the manager of Celtic Football Club.

"Celtic is very well known on the other side of the world. 'I read the stories of the Lisbon Lions and Jock Stein. I'm very familiar with the club and I'm not alone in that. It's been a dream of mine to manage in Europe."

Postecoglou has endured months of speculation and then intense criticism and questioning from the media and various pundits in the UK, as an unknown in European football at a dismal time for the club.

But the Aussie isn't making any qualms about his philosophy, saying he wants Celtic to dominate and earn fame for their football, as his previous Brisbane Roar and Yokohama F Marinos sides had.

In the highlight of the conference, he also shot down a question on how he'd handle the "jump" into Scottish football, saying he didn't know what the journalist meant, as he'd coached at the World Cup against "some of the best teams in the world."

"I gather there was a mixed response when I was announced but 100 per cent of fans will want me to be successful," Postecoglou acknowledged.

"My role is provide a football team they will be proud of. I can't wait to experience the fans at first hand.

"We want to be aggresive, score goals, not fear any team and dominate games," he continued.

"I hope this place is rocking and people don't sit down for 90 minutes. We won't go into games fearing any opponent'

“I want my team to play football everyone talks about. If we do that we’ll be well on our way to success.”

Asked about Celtic's transfer business after speculation that Kris Ajer or Odsonne Edouard may be leaving the club, Postecoglou said he'd already began.

"We’ve already started. With the players we have existing they will all be treated on merit," he said.

"I haven’t spoken to Kris Ajer or Odsonne Edouard. I will have discussions with them. We will make the best decisions for the football club."