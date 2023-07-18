Ange Postecoglou says his appointment as Tottenham manager and the excitement that will be generated by a home Women's World Cup are no guarantees to leave a lasting legacy in Australian soccer.

Postecoglou's arrival at Tottenham on a four-year deal marked a significant moment on both a personal and national level given he has become the first Australian to manage a team in the English Premier League.

It's also hoped the upcoming Women's World Cup will leave a huge footprint in the Australian sporting landscape, especially coming so soon after the Socceroos' dream run to the round of 16 in Qatar.

But Postecoglou knows from personal experience there are no guarantees of sustained interest after significant sporting achievements.

Postecoglou led the Socceroos to the 2015 Asian Cup title with a dramatic 2-1 extra-time victory over South Korea in the final, but the achievement failed to garner the long-lasting impact he had expected.

The 57-year-old hopes the current momentum for the sport in Australia - especially the buzz that is being generated by a home Women's World Cup - will help lift the game to a new level all over the country.

"Where it (the game) is right now is where it's been many times," Postecoglou said.

"It's what happens from now on (that matters).

"Australian football has been pretty good always at making a mark.

"Sonny (Tottenham star Son Heung-min) mentioned 2015 when we won the Asian Cup - and barely a ripple.

"Hopefully what it means now, particularly for the girls, it's getting great exposure all over the world ... and a great chance to make an impact.

"The Socceroos were brilliant at the World Cup. The A-League's producing some good young players.

"It's about the game taking advantage of that and making an indelible footprint in the sporting landscape here, which we know is always challenging."

Postecoglou will get his first taste at the helm of Tottenham when he guides the team in Tuesday night's friendly against West Ham at Perth's Optus Stadium.