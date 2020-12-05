Melbourne City have added a further signing for the 2020-21 season with Japanese attacker Naoki Tsubaki joining the A-League club.

The 20-year-old joins City on loan from Yokohama F Marinos, the J League club of former Socceroos coach Ange Postecoglou.

Tsubaki has spent his past two seasons on loan at J2 side Giravanz Kitakyushu where he made 39 appearances.

He represented Japan at under-17 level during the 2017 U17 FIFA World Cup and was a graduate of the Yokohama F Marinos academy.

Melbourne City director of football Michael Petrillo said Postecoglou had been instrumental in recommending Tsubaki for an Australian stint.

"He comes to us in high regard from Ange Postecoglou and his coaching team at Yokohama and we believe he'll be a great addition to our final third," Petrillo said.

Tsubaki is Melbourne City's seventh pre-season signing, joining Ben Garuccio, Andrew Nabbout, Marco Tilio, Matt Sutton, Taras Gomulka and Aiden O'Neil.