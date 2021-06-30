Eurosport and the Sun are both reporting that Celtic is likely to no longer sign Crystal Palace's experienced - and Celtic mad - Irish midfielder James McCarthy due to Postecoglou's interest in Mooy.

McCarthy had been heavily linked with a move to Celtic before Postecoglou's arrival, with the 30-year-old a fervent supporter of the club, who was knocked back as a teenager but has gone on to establish himself in the Premier League.

Celtic are reportedly not interested in McCarthy until they can attempt to seal Mooy's signing, with the Socceroo's future currently uncertain.

The 30-year-old Australian is earning four-times more at Shanghai Port than Celtic's best-paid player, but hasn't played for the club since the the tragic recent death of his brother.

Mooy's young family also live in the UK, and he has rarely seen them since joining Shanghai due to COVID-19 travel and quarantine restrictions.

There have also been reports out of the UK that Postecoglou has expressed privately the amount of foreigners Celtic have previously signed has ruined the cohesion and dressing room mentality at the club.