Ange Postecoglou has lifted the Scottish Cup to complete a memorable trophy treble - but Celtic fans fear it may have been the final triumphant act of their beloved Australian manager.

Celtic beat Inverness Caledonian Thistle 3-1 at Glasgow's Hampden Park on Saturday to complete a magnificent season in which Postecoglou had already guided them to the Scottish League Cup and Premiership.

But with increasing speculation that the in-demand former Socceroos boss will now be on his way to manage English Premier League giants Tottenham, there was a bittersweet feeling for the Celtic fans who've come to idolise their 57-year-old boss.

There have been widespread reports Postecoglou will talk with Spurs this week as their number one target for the vacant job after being rejected by Feyenoord's Arne Slot, but he was in the mood only to celebrate at Hampden, not to get grilled on his future.

"I am going to be a bit selfish here, not just for myself but my family and people around me, we have all worked really hard to enjoy this moment," he told the BBC.

"As disappointing as that may be for people, that is what I am going to do. We have worked too hard as players and managers.

"If I again start talking about things right now that aren't really important to me and those around me, so I am just enjoying this and will do for as long as I can before people drag me away to talk about other things."

His latest triumph, effectively sealed with goals from Kyogo Furuhashi, Liel Abada and Jota, came after a fight from Caley, who had reduced the deficit to 2-1 in the 85th minute through sub Daniel Mackay.

But it couldn't stop Postecoglou sealing his fifth domestic trophy out of a possible six over two seasons in which he's transformed a grand old club's fortunes and joined Martin O'Neill, Brendan Rodgers and the great Jock Stein as their revered treble-winning managers.

It was the eighth time Celtic have achieved the domestic treble, a world record that takes them past their great Glasgow rivals, Rangers but it would be no surprise if it proved Postecoglou's farewell gift to the club.

For he wouldn't publicly commit himself to staying at the club in the week building up to the final when he had his chance, saying his only interest was giving 100 per cent concentration to trying to do his best for Celtic.

Pressed again on why he wouldn't put to be the rumours about his prospective departure, he offered the robust retort: "Because I think I deserve to enjoy this moment just like everyone else. I worked really hard for this moment.

"There will be a time to come for those kinds of questions but for now, we've grasped a small chunk of history for ourselves and I'm not going to pass that by by being sidetracked."

"I'm very proud. It's been an extraordinary season by the boys. We caught people by surprise last year. It's always hard defending things. The challenge was, 'can we be better this year and we push on?'

"We've won the trophy that eluded us last year, so it feels great, it's the last day of the season. It's an occasion and it was nice to finish it off that way."

But club captain Callum McGregor is adamant the players all want Postecoglou to stay.

"We hope he stays and we hope to see him in pre-season," he said.

"In football, you never know - but if that is a parting gift then what a way to go!"