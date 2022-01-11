Socceroo Riley McGree is reported to be heading to the Scottish Premiership, after multiple Scottish media outlets report that the Socceroo has been signed by Ange Postecoglou at Celtic FC.

The Scottish Premiership may get yet another Socceroo, with reports that Ange Postecoglou has signed Riley McGree according to the Glasgow Times and The Daily Record.

The announcement is said to be officially made later this week, according to a source close to the club, with McGree having been acquired from American Major League Soccer club Charlotte FC for a fee in the region of £3,000,000 (5,677,000 AUD).

Postecoglou and McGree have a previous manager-player history, with the now-Celtic then-Socceroos coach having brought in McGree to his first senior Australian camp back in March 2017.

While McGree only made his Socceroos debut last year, according to sources close to the club, Postecoglou has kept an eye on McGree and tracked the young midfielder's performances.

McGree's former club Birmingham City, to whom he had been loaned for the last season and a half from MLS side Charlotte FC, were keen to keep the Australian. McGree had become a fan favourite at St. Andrews.

Fellow Championship sides Middlesbrough and Nottingham Forest were also linked with the Socceroo during this January transfer window, but it appears that Celtic have won the race to sign the 23-year old.

The Record report it was Postecoglou's influence that was critical in getting McGree's signature at Parkhead, subject to international clearance. The paper state the Celtic boss "took a hands-on role in negotiations and the personal touch helped secure the move."

Fellow Socceroo Tom Rogić is also at Celtic FC, having become an integral part of Postecoglou's side since the Australian boss arrived in Scotland ahead of the current campaign.

This January transfer window is Postecoglou's first chance to truly bring in players, due to when he arrived at Celtic ahead of the 2021-22 season. The head coach has already signed four players so far since January 1, 2022.

On top of bringing in a trio of Japanese players, Reo Hatate, Yosuke Ideguchi and Daizen Maeda, Postecoglou has also signed Irish striker Johnny Kenny.

McGree would be his fifth signing this month. FTBL will keep you up to date with the latest information regarding this transfer.

The Scottish Premiership is broadcast on BeIN Sports in Australia.