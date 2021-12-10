Celtic last Europa League Group stage game against Real Betis was supposed to be somewhat inconsequential. No one told that to the Scottish side.

Celtic FC's Europa League Evening

Five goal game ended with four back and forth goals in the final 20 minutes.

Celtic's European play now continue in the Europa Conference League.

Socceroo Tom Rogić was rested for the last Group G match.

The club have a packed schedule with seven more games in the next 23 games including a Cup final.

The Scottish team had been eliminated from possible progression in the Europa League and were nearly assured progression in the Conference League due to goal difference. They didn't leave without a fight though with both sides fielding a number of inexperienced players.

Like Celtic's opening Europa League group stage match against Betis, which was goal filled and saw the Spaniards win 4-3, Thursday's game was an exciting one from start to finish but this time ended in the Hoops' favour.

Celtic opened the scoring in the third minute of play. 20-year old central defender Stephen Welsh headed in the ball off a corner in what was his first goal for the club in just his third appearance.

The home side was then able to hold off their Spanish visitors into the second half with both sides creating a number of chances.

40 year old Joaquin then set up Betis' first of the night. His cross found teammate Borja Iglesias whose shot was deflected twice by goalkeeper Scott Bain finishing in the back of the net for an own goal.

Celtic quickly responded three minutes later with Ewan Henderson finishing off a low cross. Iglesias then scored for Betis two minutes after that to make it 2-2 at Celtic Park.

A 76th minute foul on Michael Johnson in the box went to VAR with Celtic being awarded the penalty. David Turnbull was able to convert it to make it 3-2, the final scoreline.

Speaking to Celtic TV after the match Postecoglou said:

"As I said before the game there are no dead rubbers for us and it was a great opportunity for some of the boys and credit to them.

"It wasn't an easy night and we have thrown in a few who have not played in quite a while and the game was played at great intensity.

"You can see how much Betis wanted to win the game and they threw everything at us.

"We got a win in the end. It was great credit for the players and great rewards for them."

The club knew entering the match they were not qualified for the next round of Europa League play. Celtic's cross-town rivals Rangers have qualified for the Europa League play-off round. Their opponents did this with less points than the Hoops, Rangers having accumulated eight points in group play.

The final result on Thursday was enough to secure Celtic a place in the play-off round for the Europa Conference League. The draw to determine who the club will play will take place on Monday, December 13, 2021.

The club is lined up to face either Bodo/Glimt, Maccabi Tel Aviv, PAOK, Partizan Belgrade, Qarabag, Randers, Slavia Prague and either Tottenham/Vitesse. Several of the undecided matches were postponed due to COVID related issues.

Socceroos Tom Rogić did not feature in the match. He was named to the SPFL team of the week, the only Celtic player to do so. Rogić had featured in last weekend's Scottish Premiership match scoring a stunner that could become the Premiership's goal of the year.

Celtic FC next play Motherwell at home in the Scottish Premiership this Sunday, December 12. They currently sit second in the ladder, four points behind leaders Rangers.

The Scottish Premiership is broadcast on BeIN Sports in Australia.