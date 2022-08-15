Ange Postecoglou's Celtic have spelled out an ominous warning to their title challengers in Scotland with a 5-0 destruction of Kilmarnock in searing heat and on their opponents' difficult artificial pitch.

Decorated with a series of lovely goals, the champions maintained their perfect start to the Premiership season at Killie's Rugby Park on Sunday with strikes from Kyogo Furuhashi, Jota, Mortiz Jenz, Carl Starfelt and Georgios Giakoumakis.

Australian Postecoglou was left particularly delighted by the manner in which his side overcame a potentially difficult afternoon to dismantle Kilmarnock.

"It wasn't the easiest of conditions for our boys to play football both in terms of the temperature and the pitch," Postecoglou told reporters.

"To the players' credit, they kept their discipline and focus and committed to our style of football.

"There were plenty of excuses for us to just look at this game as 'three points and get up the road', but we still wanted to put on a performance and I was pleased that the players did."

Jota was the outstanding player on the pitch once again, with his performance underlined by his magnificent goal, a 30-metre screamer.

Jenz then produced an acrobatic effort to put Celtic three up by the break while Giakoumakis also got in on the dramatic stuff, with his overhead kick completing the rout.

Celtic have now gone 35 games unbeaten in the Scottish league under Postecoglou and show no sign of their hunger abating as they now sit atop the league alongside Rangers, both on a perfect nine points but with the Bhoys enjoying a better goal difference by two.

"It was a great start for us. Last week (at Ross County), we scored late and we said we want to wear teams down," reflected Postecoglou.

"That doesn't discount the fact we want to start strong and put teams away early. All our goals were really good goals today.

"I still think it affects the game but it's about your mindset. We knew that was one of our challenges today, along with it being a hot day to try and play the football we want to.

"The boys' attitude was first rate and all our goals were really good goals today."

