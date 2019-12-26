A look at the action in round 12 of the A-League season.
Page 1 of 5 | Single page
PREVIEW OF A-LEAGUE ROUND 12 MATCHES (all times AEDT):
FRIDAY, Dec 27
Adelaide United v Western Sydney Wanderers at Coopers Stadium, 7.30pm
Head to head: Adelaide 8, Wanderers 6, drawn 8
Last clash: Round 19, 2018-19, Wanderers 3-1 at Coopers Stadium
The Reds will be absolutely stinging after losing to Central Coast and will hope to reverse their fortunes against Markus Babbel's under-pressure Wanderers, who slipped to a late draw against Western United.
Adelaide will be hoping for some injury relief - especially in the form of goalscoring midfielder Riley McGree.
Key: James Troisi is the playmaker who can create an opening against any side - and will hope to unlock the Wanderers' defence.
Tip: Adelaide
1 2 3 4 5 Single page
(c) AAP
Related Articles
What value is a win in youth football? Y-League Wrap: Brisbane surge, Sydney survive
The Y-League Wrap: Why is it raining goals in youth football?
Confronting Australian football's 'Luke Ivanovic problem' as City and Glory go bonkers in Y-League's second round
Latest News
What 2020 holds for Australian junior sides: Y-League round seven wrap
26 Dec 2019
PREDICTED! Every A-League Round 12 Winner & Key Player
26 Dec 2019
This Week's Incredible W-League Stats & Broken Records
25 Dec 2019
Most Read
Stajcic sacking review 'whitewash' blast
19 Dec 2019
Western Sydney Wanderers vs Sydney FC Player Ratings
20 Dec 2019
Your Best Opinions - W-League Round 6: 'Players running to save refs, Spamming City and Rioting for Cooney-Cross'
23 Dec 2019
Aussies Abroad: Can Australia get their hands on this hat-trick hero?
22 Dec 2019