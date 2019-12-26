PREVIEW OF A-LEAGUE ROUND 12 MATCHES (all times AEDT):

FRIDAY, Dec 27

Adelaide United v Western Sydney Wanderers at Coopers Stadium, 7.30pm

Head to head: Adelaide 8, Wanderers 6, drawn 8

Last clash: Round 19, 2018-19, Wanderers 3-1 at Coopers Stadium

The Reds will be absolutely stinging after losing to Central Coast and will hope to reverse their fortunes against Markus Babbel's under-pressure Wanderers, who slipped to a late draw against Western United.

Adelaide will be hoping for some injury relief - especially in the form of goalscoring midfielder Riley McGree.

Key: James Troisi is the playmaker who can create an opening against any side - and will hope to unlock the Wanderers' defence.

Tip: Adelaide