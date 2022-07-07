Organisers have been scrambling to fill the void after disgruntled Rangers fans corralled the club into pulling the pin on their participation in what would have been a first ever offshore friendly between the Glasgow Goliaths.

EVERTON HEADING FOR SYDNEY

Frank Lampard's side have agreed to step in for Rangers to face Celtic and Western Sydney Wanderers at November's Sydney Super Cup.

The Merseysiders narrowly escaped relegation from the EPL last season but remain one of England's iconic clubs.

Everton last toured Australia in 2010 when Socceroos great Tim Cahill was part of their line-up.

Now, though, the Toffees have stepped into the breach in what will be their third jaunt Down Under in what has been billed as Bhoys boss Ange Postecoglou's 'Homecoming Tour'.

Everton remain one of six ever-presents in the English Premier League, having narrowly avoided relegation in a harrowing 2021-2022 season where Lampard arrived to steady the ship after Rafa Benitez’s ruinous regime.

They were last relegated from the top flight of English football in 1950-51, and are expected to bring their strongest available squad.

The Sydney Super Cup coincides with an A-League Men’s break ahead of the World Cup in a bid to provide local fans with a live football fix.

The event's provisional running order is November 16-20, though those dates are subject to change, with each of the three teams playing each other once.

