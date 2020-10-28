Maynard-Brewer, who joined the Addicks as a 15-year-old in 2015, has committed his future to the English club until at least 2023.

The keeper has worked up through Charlton's academy and so far has made two first-team appearances.

Charlton boss Bowyer, veteran of nearly 400 Premier League appearances, is full of praise for the 21-year-old from Perth.

"I don’t want to speak too highly of him too soon but all I will say is that I have played with some top, top goalies and what Ashley is doing now, today, he’s going to be a top, top goalie," he told the club website.

"I’m over the moon to get him tied down to the club."

Maynard-Brewer said he is "very happy" to sign a new deal with the south-east London outfit.

"I’m glad that the club has put faith in me and I’m looking forward to pushing on," he said.

"The last few years I have been in and around the first team but to be involved on the bench this year and to get those cup games has been great. I’m just training hard and making sure when that chance comes I’m prepared for it and I can take it.

“Ben Amos is a great role model to work under. He’s a great professional and good to learn from in the gym and also for advice on the pitch.”

"He [goalkeeping coach Andy Marshall] has developed my game over the years. You look at what he has done with Dills [Dillon Phillips] last year and Ben this year, he’s a good goalie coach and a good guy."

Maynard-Brewer came through Perth club ECU Joondalup before moving to England as a teenager.