Veteran Perth Glory defensive midfielder and former La Liga footballer Juande has announced he's departing the A-League club.
Juande announced he's looking for a new club on Twitter, after two years at the Glory that saw him make 43 league appearances and score two goals.
He also won the Premiers Plate at Perth under Tony Popovic in the 2018/19 season, becoming an influential cog in Perth's midfield.
Juande leaves. Thanks for the memories! 🇪🇸 https://t.co/NDqX0i99Z7— The Glory Post (@TheGloryPost) September 9, 2020
Juande becomes the latest import the leave the league, as foreign footballers leave Australia en masse amidst rumours of massive wage cuts across the entire league.
He also becomes the latest to ship out of Perth post-Popovic, with fellow import Diego Castro currently involved in a legal dispute with the club and Bruno Fornaroli thought to be considering other options, despite remaining contracted to the club.