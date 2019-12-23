Pressure is mounting on Robbie Fowler's Brisbane Roar to spark their season ahead of what has become a bottom of the ladder A-League clash with Newcastle Jets on Saturday night.

Fowler was already seething after Brisbane failed to fire a shot in their last clash, a 2-0 home loss to Western United.

And the rookie Roar mentor's mood no doubt did not improve after Central Coast Mariners' 2-1 win over Adelaide United on Sunday relegated Brisbane to second-last on the table.

In a frustrating start to the Liverpool legend's first year with the Roar reins, Brisbane have just eight points and sit two wins outside the top six after nine rounds.

Further inspection reveals an even more alarming stat.

Brisbane remain the only team not to have scored a first half goal this season, an unhappy knack that came back to bite them against Western United.

Despite dominating possession, Brisbane couldn't buy a goal at Suncorp Stadium ensuring Fowler's frustration bubbled over.

Fowler knocked back an on-air interview with host TV broadcaster Fox Sports at the start of the second half before opting not to wait around to shake hands with Western United coach Mark Rudan post-match.

After a last round bye, the stage is now set for a must-win away clash with the Jets who sit last on the ladder but have the same 2-2 (win-draw) record as the Roar.

They were relegated to the bottom rungs on the A-League ladder after Central Coast leapfrogged them both with their win over the Reds, moving into ninth spot.

The Roar line up against a Newcastle outfit desperate to bounce back from last weekend's 6-2 thumping in Perth.

The Jets have now conceded 12 goals in the last three rounds as they sweat on the return of captain Nigel Boogaard (groin) and fellow stars Abdiel Arroyo (hamstring) and Wes Hoolahan (ankle) from injury.

"We've got three key players out and I am hoping they will return before too long," Jets coach Ernie Merrick said.

"But we need to have big, long think about (Roar clash) because we play Brisbane who are on the same points as us.

"We are developing a bunch of youngsters but we can't do that at the expense of losing every week, we have got to win games.

"We are two games behind some teams."