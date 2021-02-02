When Robert Spasevski netted Preston’s last ever goal in Australian top flight football on 7 April 1993, in front of only 782 people at BT Connor Reserve, little did we know that it would take 28 long years before the Lion’s faithful could dare to dream of one day again being back on the big stage.
Preston Makedonia as they were known back then, beat powerhouse Sydney Olympic 1-0 that day, with Spasevski’s winner consigned to history as Preston waved goodbye after 12 roller coaster years in the NSL.
Now, with a chance to get into the proposed National Second Division (NSD), Lions fans can dream again of one day getting back to those dizzying heights.
“I loved playing for Preston,” recalls Spasevski, who made over 100 appearances across five years for the Lions. “The crowd support for Preston Makedonia in the NSL was phenomenal, and I'll never forget it.
“Scoring the last NSL goal for Preston, I guess ill be forever etched into the trivia night questions I think.
“I think a club like Preston - it's always been a big club - needs to be in the NSD as a minimum and lets hope the club is heading in that direction for the good of the club and its supporters.”
Spasevski was Preston through and through, starting out in the club’s junior ranks before making his way to the senior team. Even after they were relegated from the NSL, he stayed on and helped the Lions win the 1994 Victorian Premier League title.
The memories of his time in the famous Preston jumper are still there for Spasevski, who still remembers his NSL debut against Melbourne Croatia while still at high school.
“I started u13s at Preston in 1985 and found myself making my senior NSL debut at 16 years and 10 months under then coach Ljube Jancev, although Inplayed in a Dockerty Cup match at 15 under Andon Doncevski a year earlier.”
A big win against arch rivals South Melbourne in the famous 1992 Dockerty Cup final, a win cherished by Lions’ fans, is one his fondest memories.
“I’ll never forget when I was asked to take a penalty after extra time was done vs South Melb in the 1992 Dockerty Cup final as a 19-year-old.
“Ian Dodson came upto me and said ‘Robbi youve got this go get the cup’ and i scored...a few penalties later we won!! Big moment for me that the manager trusted me with this. Ill never forget it.”
Spasevski’s Preston upbringing even saw him don the green and gold for Australian. His representative honours included playing for Australia at youth level where he was involved in World Youth Cups for the Joeys and Young Socceroos, including being part of the Fourth Placed Young Socceroos team at the 1991 World Youth Cup in Portugal.
Spasevski admits the locker room at Preston held him in good stead in preparing him for life as an elite footballer.
“My best memories are playing with proper players like Andrew Zinni, Rob Markovac, George Jolevski and Warren Spink.
“Spinky and I had our battles at training, I figured if I can compete against the best striker in Australia at the time, I could compete with any opposition.
“As a young player, being able to look these players in the eye at half time or full time was important to me, knowing I put in a good shift and kept their respect.
“Only they can answer this, but I think I gained it for the most part.”
These days, Spasevski spends his time coaching and trying to help young footballers live out their own dreams.
“After a 15 years of coaching at various levels, I now help players get to the next level overseas predominantly in Asia and have also placed some players in Spain and Macedonian First Division.
“It's something that resonates with me, as there weren't many avenues of support for me back when I was trying to break through overseas after the 1991 World Youth Cup as a Young Socceroo. So, I try to assist players now.”
Spasevski admits he will always have a soft spot for Preston, and is forever grateful for what the club did for him.
He adds: “Preston gave me the opportunity to play football at the top level in Australia. I loved playing for them and I wish them well.”
