Spasevski was Preston through and through, starting out in the club’s junior ranks before making his way to the senior team. Even after they were relegated from the NSL, he stayed on and helped the Lions win the 1994 Victorian Premier League title.

The memories of his time in the famous Preston jumper are still there for Spasevski, who still remembers his NSL debut against Melbourne Croatia while still at high school.

“I started u13s at Preston in 1985 and found myself making my senior NSL debut at 16 years and 10 months under then coach Ljube Jancev, although Inplayed in a Dockerty Cup match at 15 under Andon Doncevski a year earlier.”

A big win against arch rivals South Melbourne in the famous 1992 Dockerty Cup final, a win cherished by Lions’ fans, is one his fondest memories.

“I’ll never forget when I was asked to take a penalty after extra time was done vs South Melb in the 1992 Dockerty Cup final as a 19-year-old.

“Ian Dodson came upto me and said ‘Robbi youve got this go get the cup’ and i scored...a few penalties later we won!! Big moment for me that the manager trusted me with this. Ill never forget it.”

Spasevski’s Preston upbringing even saw him don the green and gold for Australian. His representative honours included playing for Australia at youth level where he was involved in World Youth Cups for the Joeys and Young Socceroos, including being part of the Fourth Placed Young Socceroos team at the 1991 World Youth Cup in Portugal.

“My best memories are playing with proper players like Andrew Zinni, Rob Markovac, George Jolevski and Warren Spink. “Spinky and I had our battles at training, I figured if I can compete against the best striker in Australia at the time, I could compete with any opposition. “As a young player, being able to look these players in the eye at half time or full time was important to me, knowing I put in a good shift and kept their respect. “Only they can answer this, but I think I gained it for the most part.” Spasevski admits the locker room at Preston held him in good stead in preparing him for life as an elite footballer.

“I think a club like Preston - it's always been a big club - needs to be in the NSD as a minimum and lets hope the club is heading in that direction for the good of the club and its supporters.”