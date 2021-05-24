The 20-year-old midfielder came onto the pitch in the 76th minute replacing Joe Bryan in Fulham's 2-0 loss to Newcastle United.

He could do little to change the result, it was one way traffic to Newcastle for the latter stages of the second half, as Fulham slumped to their 20th loss of the campaign despite registering more shots on goal.

Dream come true making my Premier League debut! Thanks for all the support❤️ pic.twitter.com/zsS52aEF5p — Tyrese Francois (@tyrese_francois) May 23, 2021

Francois, who hails from Campbelltown, has been part of the Fulham academy since his family relocated to London in 2013.

He made his professional debut for the club in the EFL Cup in 2019, but may find himself with a lot more opportunities next season given Fulham's relegation this season.

Francois was also called up to the Olyroos squad for four friendlies in Spain next month, where he's in line to play against the Republic of Ireland, Saudi Arabia, Mexico and Romania.

The 2️⃣3️⃣ Australia U-23's who will travel to Marbella, Spain to take part in 4️⃣ international friendlies.



Further players will be added, with updates to the squad – as well as match broadcast or stream details – to be advised in due course.



More: https://t.co/i1MQ8tmI3h pic.twitter.com/ps15s27ghT — Socceroos (@Socceroos) May 18, 2021

The Cottagers, alongside West Brom and Sheffield United, wrapped up the EPL's earliest relegation lock in this season. They sit in 18th place, 11 points shy of safe Burnley.