The Wanderers youth, who has risen through the Western Sydney academy system from the U/15s level all the way to NPL1 had formally signed a deal with Celtic but pulled out at the last minute.

His reluctance to join the Scottish champions is reportedly based on the current global situation, with COVID19 playing havoc with clubs' bottom lines and competition for places overseas.

Socceroos star Mooy opens up on China move, 'new challenge in life'

Socceroos star Aaron Mooy has spoken publicly for the first time about his move to Chinese Super League club Shanghai SIPG that rocked Australian football community.

Socceroos' Ryan set for Premier League exit as Brighton chase replacement

Socceroos goalkeeper Mat Ryan may be leaving the Premier League with Brighton chasing the signature of Arsenal goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez.

More departures show A-League can no longer compete financially with India

The Indian Super League is poaching some of the best A-League talent and it's a trend that only looks to grow from here, with Perth Glory and Wellington Phoenix players the latest to jump ship.

It couldn't have helped things that Daniel Arzani and Tom Rogic have recently been on the outer at Celtic as well, with the former recently leaving after a horror spell at Parkhead to Utrecht.

Instead, Nikolic signs a two-year deal at the Wanderers and says it's a massive achievement nonetheless.

“Getting this scholarship contract is a massive achievement for me and I want to make sure I do everyone in the West proud,” said Nikolic. 

“What I bring to the team is a lot of goals, I like to score and I like to assist my teammates. 

“One of my biggest mentors at the Wanderers has been Shaf Sagol (U16s head coach), he gave me the freedom to express myself in the front third in the club’s U15s where I scored 36 goals in one season.

“Wanderers Academy Technical director Ian Crook has also helped my development and given me some good advice, as well as Dean Heffernan who has been a top mentor to me. 

“I’d like to break through into the first team and score a few goals, I just want to give my all for the members and fans.” 

Bielsa 'would be a great fit for Australia', say ex-Socceroos

Marcelo Bielsa can take the Socceroos to the next level if he ever follows through on his teasing hint about moving Down Under, say former stars of the Australian game.

'Huge worries' over lack of Socceroos in Premier League

The decline of Australians playing in the Premier League is a worrying trend, according to former stars of the Aussie game.

A-League wage cut 'very generous' compared to rival codes

The A-League clubs' proposed wage cuts of up to 30% on some players' salaries are far more generous than its rival leagues, says Perth Glory owner Tony Sage.

A-League Indigenous academy falls victim to COVID19

The Charles Perkins Academy for Indigenous footballers has shut its doors less than one year after its exciting launch by A-League club Macarthur Bulls.

'Unbelievable': Socceroo Leckie makes triumphant Berlin return

Socceroos winger Mathew Leckie has made an incredible comeback for Bundesliga club Hertha Berlin, starring in the club's 5-4 loss to Eintracht Braunschweig.

 