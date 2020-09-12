Prolific Aussie striker snubs Celtic for A-League's Wanderers

The Wanderers youth, who has risen through the Western Sydney academy system from the U/15s level all the way to NPL1 had formally signed a deal with Celtic but pulled out at the last minute.

His reluctance to join the Scottish champions is reportedly based on the current global situation, with COVID19 playing havoc with clubs' bottom lines and competition for places overseas.

It couldn't have helped things that Daniel Arzani and Tom Rogic have recently been on the outer at Celtic as well, with the former recently leaving after a horror spell at Parkhead to Utrecht.

Instead, Nikolic signs a two-year deal at the Wanderers and says it's a massive achievement nonetheless.

“Getting this scholarship contract is a massive achievement for me and I want to make sure I do everyone in the West proud,” said Nikolic.

“What I bring to the team is a lot of goals, I like to score and I like to assist my teammates.

“One of my biggest mentors at the Wanderers has been Shaf Sagol (U16s head coach), he gave me the freedom to express myself in the front third in the club’s U15s where I scored 36 goals in one season.

“Wanderers Academy Technical director Ian Crook has also helped my development and given me some good advice, as well as Dean Heffernan who has been a top mentor to me.

“I’d like to break through into the first team and score a few goals, I just want to give my all for the members and fans.”