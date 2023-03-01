The answer to that question remains unclear, but with the advent of a National Second Tier at a critical point, the prospect of promotion/relegation is moving from the realms of fantasy to distinct possibility.

By this Friday, interested parties from Australia’s state based National Premier Leagues must have registered their interest to be a part of this brave new world, comprising between 10 and 16 teams, playing between 24 and 36 games and kicking off in March 2024.

Many from the old guard of the defunct NSL have put their hands up, as deeply imbedded traditional entities go back to the future, with the promised land of the A-League at the end of the rainbow.

Step forward the likes of South Melbourne, Melbourne Knights, Heidelberg, Sydney Olympic, Apia Leichhardt, Marconi and Adelaide City - all boasting proud and textured histories.

Then in Queensland outfits like Gold Coast Knights and Peninsula Power have thrown their hats into the ring for consideration by Football Australia for inclusion - a final field to be announced after the completion of the Women’s World Cup in August.

With FA chief James Johnson heralding the prospect of promotion and relegation once the competition is “mature”, Nick Galatas - Chairman of the Association of Australian Football Clubs (AAFC) - is daring to dream.

“Will this ultimately mean a pathway to the A-League? I think the answer to that question is yes, but not immediately,” Galatas told FTBL.

“Provided it’s viable, which I think it will be, then it’s probably a matter of time once it becomes established.

“But I think it will happen at some point. There will be that natural link between the two competitions.

“What better way to expand the A-League than with clubs that have a track record of proven viability, rather than somebody who just wants to put down some cash but nothing else.”

Galatas points to the durability of NPL clubs down the decades as proof positive of their ability to reach, or continue to maintain, A-League standards in terms of infrastructure.

“It’s a necessity that the competition reflects the capability of the clubs, rather some arbitrary standard,” he added.

"We are where we are, and I think we can have something that can thrive and grow. These clubs haven’t gone away and looking to play on a better stage.

"It will also open up a pathway below them for those that maybe right now aren’t quite ready yet, even though they have expressed an interest.

“It will be a stepping stone for them to aim for. For me, it gives clubs a reason to be aspirational, rather than just looking to survive. It shows them anything is possible.

“Promotion-relegation is really just an appropriate response to the sheer number of clubs with the viability to play at the top level.”