The 29-year-old returns for a second spell with his hometown team having made 29 A-League appearances in purple between 2012 and 2015.



He has subsequently played a further 139 A-League games for Melbourne City, Western Sydney Wanderers and most recently Central Coast Mariners for whom he was an ever-present last term as they secured an impressive third-place finish.



After six years away, Clisby is relishing the prospect of playing more Finals football with Glory.



"When Perth approached me, it was a simple decision to come back to my hometown club where I grew up and got my first opportunity," he said.



"I feel like coming back now I have a lot more to add to the team and a lot to give moving forward with Glory.



"Glory have a great roster already and have a real chance to do something next season.



"They really hit the ground running towards the end of the regular season, but with the league being as tight as it was, just missed out.



"But you can see that there is promise there for next year and with a couple of additions to bolster the squad, we can definitely go a long way.



"I’ve worked alongside Richard Garcia [Head Coach] and Steven McGarry [Assistant Head Coach] as players and you could see the way they were running the team last season that they have really stepped up into those coaching roles and I’m really looking forward to working under them."



Garcia, meanwhile, feels that the former Sorrento FC junior is an excellent addition to the squad.



"Jack’s a natural left-sided player and a Perth boy who has the club at heart," he said. "He’s very talented going forward as well as in defence and can play anywhere across the backline which suits us really well."



Glory CEO Tony Pignata also believes that Clisby can be a key figure for the club over the next two years.



"Jack arrives as an experienced A-League regular who bolsters our defensive options considerably," he said.



"It’s great to see a proud West Australian opting to return to Glory and I’m sure he’ll make a really positive impact on and off the field."