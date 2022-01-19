Melbourne Victory have completed the signing of Olyroos midfielder Luka Prso on an 18-month deal.

The 20-year-old will link up with Tony Popovic's squad after being granted a release by Wellington last week, without playing an A-League Men game for the Phoenix.

"We're excited to have Luka on board for the rest of the season and to see what he can contribute to our squad as we head into an important period for the club," Popovic said.

"Luka has experience at European club level as well as youth international level with the Olyroos and has showcased his ability and potential in the A-League."

Prso made his senior debut with Newcastle in 2021, either side of spells in Croatia with Dinamo Zagreb and Osijek.

The Jets, meanwhile, announced the signing of former captain Taylor Regan from Malaysian side Sarawak United.

The 33-year-old defender, who left Newcastle for Adelaide United in 2015 before venturing overseas, has signed with the Jets for the remainder of the season.

"Taylor adds competition and depth on the field as well as being an asset off the field both to the team and whole organisation," Jets coach Arthur Papas said.