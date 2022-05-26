In the end, said Kylian Mbappe, he just wanted to stay at home and take Paris St Germain to new heights.

The French striker, who is reportedly being paid $A7 million-a-month, besides a $A180 m signing-on fee, insisted staying at PSG, rather than join Real Madrid, was not about the money.

Maybe it wasn't since Real themselves were offering a signing-on fee of $A120m and wages of $A3 million-a-month after tax.

"We have spoken for months about the sporting project and for just a few minutes we spoke about money," Mbappe said.

"Everybody knows I wanted to leave last year. I was convinced that was the best decision at the time. The context is different now, in sporting terms and personal terms

"I am from France, a country where I want to live, grow old, settle at the end of my career. Leaving wasn't right. There is a sentimental aspect to this, this is my country."

Mbappe, who has won the World Cup with France but not yet the Champions League with PSG, added: "The sporting project has changed, the club wants to change things and I believe that my story here is not over, that there are still chapters that I want to write."

The 23-year-old Parisian spoke respectfully of Real Madrid and their president Florentino Perez, saying: "I hope they'll understand the fact I've chosen to stay in my country. The reality is I'm French. As a Frenchman, I want to stay here and take France towards the top, take this club and league forwards."

PSG president Nasser Al Khelaifi was less polite.

LaLiga reacted furiously to a 'scandalous' that deal "attacks the economic stability" ofEuropean football and threatening to "file a complaint before UEFA, the French administrative and fiscal authorities and European Union authorities".

LaLiga president Javier Tebas tweeted the deal was "an insult to football" adding "Al-Khelaifi is as dangerous as the Super League".

"Maybe it's a good thing if Ligue 1 is doing better than LaLiga," Al-Khelaifi responded as he asked for 'respect'.

The Qatari added: "I think this is a positive thing for us and Ligue 1. LaLiga isn't the same as three or four years ago. I think it's fantastic for France, we're keeping the best player in the world in France."

In a poignant note Mbappe said, when asked about the pressure of the decision: "I didn't have any issues with pressure because I've been living with that since I was 14."

