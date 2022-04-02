Socceroos coach Graham Arnold believes playing June's World Cup play-offs in "second home" Qatar will be an advantage for Australia.

Arnold's team will face the UAE on June 7 in Doha in a one-legged play-off after finishing third in their group stage qualifiers behind Japan and Saudi Arabia.

A win in that match will lead to a clash with Peru on either June 13 or 14 in the Middle East nation, with the victor progressing to November's World Cup.

At Friday's (Saturday AM AEST) draw, the winner of that play-off will take their place in Group D alongside France, Denmark and Tunisia.

Having been given the nod by Football Australia to lead Australia through the play-offs, ending speculation he would be sacked, Arnold remains optimistic of the Socceroos' chances of reaching a fifth-straight World Cup finals.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Australia played home matches in their qualifiers against China and Oman in Qatar and Arnold expects that to put his team at ease in the neutral surroundings.

"We've had that experience of being here in Qatar during the qualifiers but also playing in the air-conditioned stadiums," Arnold told reporters after the draw in Doha.

"So we've got that advantage. This is like a second home for us.

"It's all about being positive, looking forward, and the players know very well what's at hand and what's important is they're working hard at their clubs, getting game time and they come into the camp fit and healthy."

Should Australia reach the tournament their group stage opponents have an air of familiarity as well with the Socceroos having played France and Denmark at the 2018 World Cup.

A clash with Tunisia would be just the second time Australia has played an African nation at the World Cup after a 1-1 draw with Ghana in the group stages of the 2010 tournament.

"It'll be a great experience playing against an African nation," Arnold said.

"No doubt they're a very good side but for us at the moment we're just focusing first on the play-offs."

Although disappointed by defeats to Japan and Saudi Arabia in the past week which scuttled any hopes of automatic qualification, Arnold insists both matches were close and could have gone Australia's way despite having 11 players unavailable for a variety of reasons.

"Against Japan we scored in the first half - disallowed - it should've been a goal," he said.

"Even against Saudi Arabia, the second game, Martin Boyle's offside goal - when I see that back, that was a goal as well.

"So both those results were very close. We're competing ... I just want a full squad (for the play-offs)."