With some players and staff confined to their homes amid flooding, Brisbane Roar's scheduled A-League Men match against Melbourne Victory on Monday has been postponed.

The A-Leagues statement on Sunday evening said the match at AAMI Park would have to be rescheduled as the extreme weather in Queensland meant the Roar were unable to safely travel to Victoria.

"Due to the significant flooding in numerous areas around Brisbane and southeast Queensland, a large number of the Brisbane Roar staff and playing group are extremely limited in their movements and it has been deemed unsafe for them to leave their homes," it said.

"As a result, with the safety of all players and their families the top priority, the decision has been made to postpone the match and limit their travel until it is deemed safe to resume daily activities under the guidance of the Queensland government and weather officials."