The FFA is keeping its options open ahead of Friday's resumption of the A-League season with a Queensland hub being considered as a 'Plan B' if Sydney's COVID-19 outbreak deepens.

Sydney FC and Wellington Phoenix remain scheduled to reboot the 2019-20 season at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium on Friday after the competition was suspended in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

That's despite 13 new cases of coronavirus being confirmed in NSW on Tuesday, forcing the government to place restrictions back on pubs and clubs.

While the league has a back-up option involving all 11 clubs being based in Queensland to play out the season, FFA head of leagues Greg O'Rourke said the league hasn't been told it won't be able to stage matches in NSW.

It means Sunday's match between Brisbane Roar and Adelaide United on the Gold Coast will be the only fixture played outside of NSW over the next month as the league reaches its conclusion.

"Once that game is played every single other game in the draw will have a NSW venue," O'Rourke said.

Perth Glory are expected to fly to Sydney on Thursday but will do so without captain Diego Castro, who has opted not to travel to the NSW hub.

The Spaniard as well as Western United marquee Panagiotis Kone and Melbourne City winger Markel Susaeta have opted not to play out the season.

O'Rourke said just how many fans will be able to attend matches in NSW will depend on restrictions at the time.

"There's a health order now, that's out, which talks to exactly what you can do by stadia," he said.

"It's our understanding that they will be reviewed ongoing and potentially restricting or reduction of fans is a possibility in the short-term."