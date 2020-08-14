QPR have reignited their interest in signing Australian striker Lyndon Dykes.
Livingston forward Dykes has attracted admirers in both Scotland and England.
Barnsley have had two offers for the Aussie already knocked back by Livingston.
According to The Sun, QPR are also keen on the 24-year-old with Hoops director of football Les Ferdinand watching Dykes's past two performances in person.
Stoke, Middlesbrough, Derby, Rangers and Celtic have all been linked to the forward from the Gold Coast.
Dykes bagged a goal in the 4-1 loss to Hibernian.
Livingston reportedly want at least £2 million for the Queensland product.
