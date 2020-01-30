Players and officials in the quarantined Chinese women's team are in "good health" as uncertainty over the Matildas' qualification tournament for this year's Olympics continues.

The China team, comprising 32 players and staff, has been placed in isolation in a Brisbane hotel due to having been in Wuhan - the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak - within the last two weeks.

Queensland Health officials have said the team will need to remain isolated until next Wednesday, two days after the team is scheduled to play their first match of the Olympic qualifiers in Sydney against Thailand.

"All the players and staffing members are in good health condition," a Chinese FA statement said.

"The team understands the concern of Queensland government, the media and and local people over the risk of coronavirus ... and will work closely with all stakeholders to fulfil all the quarantine requirements."

Despite the situation the Chinese FA says it is convinced joint efforts by the FFA and AFC will ensure the team can prepare and compete in the qualifiers.

The FFA was forced to cancel plans to begin selling tickets on Thursday for the qualifiers just hours after releasing the schedule of matches.

Australia's chief medical officer Professor Brendan Murphy advised authorities evidence suggested coronavirus is contagious before people show symptoms and contacts of any confirmed cases must now be isolated following exposure.

It's still unclear just how the tournament - which features China, the Matildas, Thailand and Taiwan - will proceed.

"FFA is working with the Australian Government and AFC to explore the ramifications of this advice and how it may affect the staging of the Women's Olympic Football Tournament Qualifiers," a statement released late on Wednesday said.

As well as their Brisbane quarantine, several players from the Steel Roses have been unable to travel to Australia.

Key players Wang Shuang and Yao Wei, along with at least two others, had returned to their homes in and around Wuhan for Chinese New Year celebrations and due to local travel restrictions were unable to rejoin the squad.

Wang has played over 100 matches for the Steel Roses, scoring 28 goals, while Yao was a member of last year's World Cup squad and has made 22 international appearances.

Wuhan was the original location for the Group B fixtures before they were relocated to Nanjing and then Sydney after China withdrew as hosts at the weekend.