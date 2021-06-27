Hendry made only two appearances for City in 2019/20 on loan from the Hoops after suffering a knee ligament injury in the A-League. He'd also looked low on confidence during his previous Celtic displays.

However, after playing last season on loan in Belgium and guiding Oostende to a top-five position in the Belgian Pro League, there were calls for him to receive another shot at Lennoxtown.

Hendry's performances improved so markedly in Belgium that the 26-year-old just played for Scotland in the European Championships. He now has seven caps for the Scottish national team.

This led some Celtic fans to dismiss Hendry's release, although others have been more receptive.

