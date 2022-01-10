The question as to whether Charlotte FC will ever see Riley McGree play in their colours continues. The Socceroo signed with the American Major League Soccer side shortly after they were created in 2020, but has yet to play for the North Carolinian club.

Riley McGree Transfer Rumours

McGree left Birmingham City at the end of December after a year and a half on loan from MLS club Charlotte FC.

The Socceroo has yet to play for the MSL club whose debut season is in 2022.

Celtic FC, Nottingham Forest and Middlesbrough FC have been linked with the Socceroo this week.

Charlotte FC was created in 2019. Their second ever signing was Socceroo Riley McGree in 2020. Due to the two year wait until the MLS club's inaugural season in 2022, Charlotte loaned McGree to Birmingham City FC.

The Championship side were keen to keep McGree within their employ as his loan agreement ran out at the end of the calendar year. The Blues were ultimately not able to come to a permanent transfer deal for the midfielder.

His recent performances for Birmingham FC though have led to interest elsewhere in Britain. It has now been reported by The Sun that fellow Championship side Middlesbrough FC are currently in the process of trying to land McGree.

The paper reports that the club are £500,000 ($945,000 AUD) short of Charlotte's asking price for the Socceroo who are reportedly requiring £2,000,000 ($3,780,000 AUD) for purchase. The Sun states that the North Yorkshire side are currently attempting to get the additional funds to sign him this week.

They are not the only English club in contention for McGree's services. Fellow Championship side Nottingham Forest are likewise interested in acquiring McGree according to NottinghamshireLive.

However, further north Scottish Premiership giants Celtic FC are the latest club linked with the Socceroo. Multiple Scottish papers have reported that Ange Postecoglou is trying to land the Australian's services.

The Celtic Head coach is said to be an admirer of McGree, with The Daily Mail stating that the Hoops are also trying to finalize a deal.

It was Postecoglou who first called up the midfielder to the Socceroos squad, with McGree joining the Australian camp for the first time in March 2017. He made his national team senior debut last year.

At 23-years of age, arguably McGree is only starting his ascent towards his possible capabilities. His latest exploits in the Championship not only garnered the current interest, but made him a fan favourite at Birmingham City.

Should none of the transfers come to fruition, McGree is still on contract with Charlotte FC. Their 2022 MLS schedule is set to kick off on the last weekend of February. Charlotte FC and McGree will make their MLS debuts away at D.C. United that day. They will play the 2022 season as a member of the Eastern Conference.

McGree is one of two Socceroos currently contracted to an MLS team, with Brad Smith currently playing for Seattle Sounders who play in the Western Conference. They are scheduled to play each other on the 29th of May 2022, at Sounder's Lumen Field.

The MLS is broadcast on BeIN Sports in Australia.