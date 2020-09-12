Oldham have claimed a huge series of scalps so far, knocking off Championship clubs in friendlies, Brighton's U/21s in the EFL Trophy, and Forest Green and Carlisle United in the League Cup.

It's one of the best starts by any new coach in the English league system this year and it's rocketed Kewell into the spotlight before his League Two debut this weekend.

Not that the former Liverpool star can't handle the pressure, of course.

PLUS...

Socceroos' Ryan set for Premier League exit as Brighton chase replacement

Socceroos goalkeeper Mat Ryan may be leaving the Premier League with Brighton chasing the signature of Arsenal goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez.

PLUS...

More departures show A-League can no longer compete financially with India

The Indian Super League is poaching some of the best A-League talent and it's a trend that only looks to grow from here, with Perth Glory and Wellington Phoenix players the latest to jump ship.

PLUS...

Socceroos star Mooy opens up on China move, 'new challenge in life'

Socceroos star Aaron Mooy has spoken publicly for the first time about his move to Chinese Super League club Shanghai SIPG that rocked Australian football community.

"We're excited about the first game of the season of course, but I don't think you can judge a team on the first six games of the season," he told the Oldham News.

"Anything can happen, it can be a free-for-all, but I'm really looking forward to it. I don't mind pressure, I've lived with it my whole life as a player and a coach.

"If you're not under pressure, that means you're comfortable, you get lazy, you get soft.

"I've put pressure on the players every day in training, and they're used to that, so when they go out there tomorrow they'll be ready for it.

"It's important my team knows what I want them to get out of the game.

"It takes time for players to gel and this is a new team, it's still early days.Don't judge a book by its cover yet. It takes time to read a story and we're only on the first few chapters.

"We're prepared though, we know what's going to happen, and we're ready for what Leyton Orient are going to bring and what the season will bring.

"The start of a new league season is always exciting, and anything can happen."

Kewell has recruited a whopping 13 new players so far, but the only Aussie is former Adelaide United striker George Blackwood.

"Bringing quality players like George into the fold will put pressure on the other members of the squad," added Kewell.

"They now know that they've got to step up week in, week out, otherwise there's going to be someone there ready to take their position.

"Ideally as a manager you always want two quality players to cover every position because there is always someone there then to take their chance."

PLUS...

Bielsa 'would be a great fit for Australia', say ex-Socceroos

Marcelo Bielsa can take the Socceroos to the next level if he ever follows through on his teasing hint about moving Down Under, say former stars of the Australian game.

PLUS...

'Huge worries' over lack of Socceroos in Premier League

The decline of Australians playing in the Premier League is a worrying trend, according to former stars of the Aussie game.

PLUS...

A-League wage cut 'very generous' compared to rival codes

The A-League clubs' proposed wage cuts of up to 30% on some players' salaries are far more generous than its rival leagues, says Perth Glory owner Tony Sage.

PLUS...

A-League Indigenous academy falls victim to COVID19

The Charles Perkins Academy for Indigenous footballers has shut its doors less than one year after its exciting launch by A-League club Macarthur Bulls.

PLUS...

Prolific Aussie striker snubs Celtic for A-League's Wanderers

17-year-old prolific Aussie striker Stefan Nikolic has reneged on a deal with Celtic to sign a professional contract with Western Sydney Wanderers instead.

PLUS...

'Unbelievable': Socceroo Leckie makes triumphant Berlin return

Socceroos winger Mathew Leckie has made an incredible comeback for Bundesliga club Hertha Berlin, starring in the club's 5-4 loss to Eintracht Braunschweig.