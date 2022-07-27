England women have followed the men in reaching the final of the European soccer championships after a stunning 4-0 demolition of world ranked No.2 Sweden in Sheffield

Sarina Wiegman's side will now aim to go one step further than Gareth Southgate's did last season and win at Wembley to lift the continental title for the first time.

There they will meet eight-times champions Germany, or France, who have also never won it. Those two meet at Milton Keynes on Wednesday.

A joyous crowd of 28,624 were at Bramall Lane, home of Sheffield United, to watch England triumph on Tuesday, but they had to endure a nervous first half-hour during which Olympic silver medallists Sweden were superior.

Then Arsenal's Beth Mead scored a superb 34th-minute volley and England were on their way.

Barcelona's Lucy Bronze (48), Manchester United's Alessia Russo (68) and Chelsea's Fran Kirby (76) scored further goals with Russo's - a backheel that nutmegged Swedish veteran goalkeeper Hedwig Lindahl, summing up England's confidence.

However. goalkeeper Mary Earps had to make several excellent saves during Sweden's opening burst with Stina Blackstenius, of Arsenal, hitting the bar.

But Lauren Hemp also struck the woodwork and by the end England - who had won only four of the teams' previous 28 meetings - were cruising.

England had lost in the semi-finals of their last three major championships - two World Cups and a Euros - but Wiegman has been there before leading her native Netherlands to this title in 2017.

England have gone 19 games unbeaten under the Dutchwoman, who took over in September 2021.

They ended Sweden's run of being undefeated in 90 minutes for the past 34 games.

"(The media asked) are you ready to make history? This is history," said Wiegman.

"We want to inspire the nation," she added. "I think that's what we're doing. We want to make a difference."

She added: "When you come in, you hope things go well and that you connect with the staff and the players..

"From the beginning, there was a click. You can tell. That's hard work too.

"I don't take things for granted, but you feel the energy, that people believe in how we work, how we want to play. The results have been really, really good and that's really nice."

