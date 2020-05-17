According to The Sun, Rangers boss Steve Gerrard is eyeing up Dykes as a replacement for Alfredo Morelos.

Dykes, who has yet to receive a Socceroos call-up, has impressed in Scotland with Livingston.

The forward has a year to left on his deal with Livingston.

Gold-Coast raised Dykes, who is eligible to represent both Australia and Scotland, has also reportedly caught the eye of English Championship club Stoke City.