Scottish giants Rangers have been linked with a move for Australian striker Lyndon Dykes.
According to The Sun, Rangers boss Steve Gerrard is eyeing up Dykes as a replacement for Alfredo Morelos.
Dykes, who has yet to receive a Socceroos call-up, has impressed in Scotland with Livingston.
The forward has a year to left on his deal with Livingston.
Gold-Coast raised Dykes, who is eligible to represent both Australia and Scotland, has also reportedly caught the eye of English Championship club Stoke City.
