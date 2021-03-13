Captain Alex Wilkinson's first A-League goal for Sydney FC in over a decade has earned his side a come-from-behind 2-1 home win over Newcastle.

Defender Wilkinson's downward header from an 80th minute Luke Brattan corner beat goalkeeper Jack Duncan and two defenders behind the line.

It was his first goal in the A-League since 2010 and only his seventh in a senior career spanning over 500 games and almost 20 years.

The victory lifted Sydney four spots to third while Newcastle remain in 11th place.

The Sky Blues trailed at halftime after a howler from goalkeeper Andrew Redmayne was punished by Luka Prso.

Substitute Milos Ninkovic equalised in the 64th minute and Wilkinson secured Sydney's third win in seven home games this season.

Socceroos representative Redmayne kicked a clearance straight to Prso, who was standing just outside the penalty area.

The 20-year-old midfielder moved forward and clinically curled the ball around Redmayne to score his first A-League goal.

Sydney had nine shots to five in the first half, but had only one on target compared to the Jets' four.

Redmayne made a number of straightforward first-half saves from Steven Ugarkovic,, Matt Millar and Prso, while Jets keeper Jack Duncan dealt with a Brattan free kick.

Sydney coach Steve Corica made three substitutions in the 54th minute to galvanise his side.

Bobo and Ninkovic, who started the midweek win over the Jets, were introduced along with Wood, with Luke Ivanovic, Alexander Baumjohann and Kosta Barbarouses making way.

Little over ten minutes after the drastic overhaul, two of Sydney's replacements combined to punish Newcastle for a turnover.

Wood made a surging run through the middle and passed to Ninkovic, who cut inside and drilled a right-foot shot across the goalkeeper and into the far corner.

The lively Wood then had a shot of his own saved by Duncan and fired wide after Wilkinson put Sydney ahead.