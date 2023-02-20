United's win on Sunday has helped them keep their title dream alive in third place, while Tottenham later joined them in the top-four with their 2-0 victory over West Ham.

Rashford was on target with a brace at Old Trafford to help United overcome a poor start and make it eight wins from their last 11 league games.

Jadon Sancho made sure of the points with a well-worked third for United, who are now only five points behind leaders Arsenal, albeit having played a game more.

But it was a difficult afternoon for Socceroo Harry Souttar, whose Leicester side struggled defensively against one of the most prolific strikers in the country and suffered their first defeat since the Australian international joined in January.

The comfortable nature of the victory also allowed United to rest Rashford for much of the second half ahead of Thursday's Europa League second leg at home to Barcelona and next Sunday's League Cup final against Newcastle United, in which they will look to win a first trophy since 2017.

The Foxes wasted several superb chances to open the scoring and their profligacy was punished when a lazy pass from Wout Faes was pounced on, Bruno Fernandes' through ball with the outside of the boot finding Rashford to lash into the bottom-left corner.

"I was really unhappy with our performance," United manager Ten Hag said of the first half.

"It was only due to David De Gea that we don't concede a goal ...

"Of course, a great pass by Bruno (Fernandes), great finish Rashy, but for the rest it was rubbish."

United made it 2-0 in the 56th minute when Rashford slid home after being played through by Fred, with the VAR deeming Faes had played him onside after the assistant had initially raised his flag.

That's 16 goals in 17 games for Rashford since returning from the World Cup in an extraordinary run.

Sancho then finished the job, slotting in from closing range after a neat exchange with the impressive Fernandes.

At Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Son Heung-min returned to scoring form to help Spurs move fourth, leapfrogging Newcastle to grab fourth place by just one point, even though they're still seven points adrift of third-placed United.

With Antonio Conte back in Italy recovering from emergency gallbladder surgery earlier this month, stand-in head coach Cristian Stellini was again charged with leading Spurs.

And the stand-in made it two wins from two games as substitute Son sealed the points with his first league goal since January 4 after Emerson had nosed Spurs ahead in the 56th minute.

"He stayed on the bench, and ... then it was the moment for Sonny," Stellini said.

"With space Sonny is really an amazing player, and we tried to use him in this way, and it was a good idea. Sonny has a goal, so we are happy for him."

West Ham's defeat leaves them in the bottom three but it was a welcome return to form for Spurs, who lost heavily to Leicester last week and then went down to AC Milan in the Champions League.

