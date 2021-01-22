The Mariners continued their best start since the title-winning season of 2007-08, but for all their pluck at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium, it was the Sky Blues' game to lose for long periods of the match.

The two-time defending premiers had a bevy of chances, particularly in the first half, but on a balmy Sydney night they remained decidedly cool on their final touch.

Central Coast then took full advantage in the second half.

Sliding to stop a dangerous 55th minute ball in the box by Mariners forward Daniel Bouman, Sydney defender Ben Warland got too much weight on the block which rolled in for the opening goal.

The visitors made it 2-0 in the 74th minute when Jordan Smylie's deflected shot found the feet of Alou Kuol who duly pumped the ball into the bottom corner of the net.

Sydney were left to rue 10 missed shots on goal in the first 45 minutes and will no doubt be easing talismanic Bobo into the side as soon as practicable.

The 36-year-old striker, who scored over 50 goals in two successful seasons for Sydney, was re-signed after the departure of Englishman Adam Le Fondre.

He is in Sydney and has served his quarantine period but Sydney coach Steve Corica maintained after the match that he is still two-to-three weeks away.

Kosta Barbarouses - who hasn't scored in regular play for Sydney since March 2020 - was as guilty as anyone on Friday night and was eventually replaced in the 75th minute.

"He's doing his job defensively - but of course he is there to score goals and that's what we want him to do," Corica said of the Kiwi international, who did score from a penalty against Western Sydney last round.

"Obviously the chances aren't coming for him or not falling his way at the moment but that is something we need to improve on as well."

Anthony Caceres and Ryan Grant also had gilt-edged chances for the home side but were denied by Mariners 'keeper Mark Birighitti, who had a splendid night between the sticks.

The chances dried up for the Sky Blues in the second half, the Mariners ultimately recording their first away win against Sydney in seven years as they moved to three victories in four games for the season.

Mariners coach Alen Stajcic said it was nice to lay down a marker against the competition heavyweights.

"I think Sydney had more cutting edge and probably created more danger and chances but for us to compete and be a threat against them gives us real confidence and belief," he said.