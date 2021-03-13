A week after Melbourne Victory copped a 6-0 hiding from Melbourne City, coach Grant Brebner was fuming after the A-League club suffered a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Adelaide United.

The Reds fought back from Jake Brimmer's early goal to equalise, then seize control - snaring three points and second spot on the table, while leaving Brebner to sound off over his last-placed team's inept defending.

"I sat here last week, humiliated. Tonight I sit here really, really angry at the way we gifted goals to the opposition tonight," Brebner said.

"Because we had some good players performance-wise tonight but I've come in here and I've always protected and stood by - but when you defend like that, we're in trouble."

After Robbie Kruse and Rudy Gestede scuppered early chances, Victory seized the advantage when Callum McManaman was brought down outside the area.

Brimmer's 28th-minute free kick was a thing of beauty - clattering off the crossbar and dropping just over the line.

But Victory enjoyed just seven minutes of joy before Adelaide responded in the 35th.

Leigh Broxham failed to clear Javi Lopez's ball into the box, and it fell for Stefan Mauk, who ghosted in behind Jacob Butterfield and smashed home the equaliser.

Kusini Yengi was brought onto the field for the Reds in the 56th minute and just two minutes later, he hit the post.

On his second attempt, in the 61st minute, Yengi would not be denied.

Lopez released Craig Goodwin and the Socceroos winger squared the ball for a leaping Yengi to tap home.

The 22-year-old leapt over the advertising boards to celebrate in front of incensed Victory fans.

While a jovial Carl Veart said he might "have a word" with Yengi about his celebration, the Adelaide coach relished his players getting up for the long-standing rivalry.

"We all know, going back to season one, when I was playing, it was a great rivalry, it was very harsh in there and Ross (Aloisi) certainly wound the boys up tonight," Veart said.

"He just reminded them that this is a big game for us and especially for our supporters and to make sure that we matched their effort and fight - and I think our boys did that tonight."

In the 67th minute, Broxham received his fifth yellow card of the season for a challenge on Yengi - meaning he'll miss next week's clash with Sydney.

Ten minutes later, Yengi centred the ball for Mauk to power home his second and secure Adelaide's fourth consecutive win.

Veart hoped James Delianov (hamstring) would return next week but couldn't put a timeline on Tomi Juric's return, with the striker still unable to "get through training".

Victory's Gestede came off with a "stiff knee" in the 56th minute while defender Aaron Anderson suffered a "low ankle sprain".