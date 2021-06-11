A-League team Newcastle Jets have announced a massive cull, with a few loanees and one retiree in the mix, as the team rebuilds after finishing second-last this season.
Nigel Boogaard (retiring), Ali Abbas (not re-signed), Roy O'Donovan (not re-signed), Matt Millar (not re-signed), Jack Simmons (not re-signed), Luka Prso (loan), Ramy Najjarine (loan), Liridon Krasniqi (loan) and Syahrian Abimanyu (loan) will all leave the club.
O'Donovan is a particularly large loss, leaving the club after more than 60 appearances and 20 goals, playing a key role in guiding the club to the A-League Grand Final in 2018.
Club legend Boogard announced his retirement earlier today after 122 Newcastle appearances, 121 of which were as captain.
Newcastle is also looking for a new head coach, after Craig Deans stepped down from the role to rejoin the club in a backroom capacity.
