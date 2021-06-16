Adelaide United attacker Ben Halloran is confident the Reds can find the firepower needed to upset Sydney FC in their A-League semi-final, even without gun winger Craig Goodwin.

United beat Brisbane Roar 2-1 in Sunday's away elimination final, courtesy of Tomi Juric's brace, despite missing Goodwin, who had scored eight goals in 18 games before suffering a foot injury in training last week.

"It's a massive blow, he's a proven matchwinner for us," Halloran said on Wednesday.

"When the times are tough how often does Goody step up and score a winner for us?

"But at the same time we've got good players to step in and replace him. (Ryan) Kitto did an amazing job in that position

"So while we've lost Goody and he's definitely one of our best players, we have enough depth to cover him."

Halloran won the Aurelio Vidmar Medal, Adelaide's club champion award, for a standout regular season where he scored four goals and provided five assists, but was determined to lift his goalscoring output.

"I'm an attacking player, so my job is to score goals and provide assists," the 29-year-old said.

"Especially not having Goody there. A player like me, I'm always looking to get on the scoreboard.

"If I can score in the next couple of games, I'll be very happy."

Halloran also backed Juric to maintain his goal-scoring form.

"Tomi was the matchwinner against Brisbane," he said,

"Those two early goals really set us up for that win so we're hoping that he can do the same this weekend."

The Reds can seal a grand final berth from fifth place if they beat the Sky Blues at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium on Saturday.

They have had mixed results against the Sky Blues: a 1-0 win in Adelaide, a 2-2 draw in Sydney and a 4-1 loss in Adelaide last month.

"The last time we played in Sydney we played really well against them," Halloran said.

"We dominated them in terms of possession and it finished 2-2 and we probably should've won the game in the end.

"If we show the same fighting spirit and belief we did against Brisbane then we're, on our day, definitely good enough to beat them."